Компания Canonical опубликовала монолитный дистрибутив Ubuntu Core 24

Не а, обычная Fedora до 7 версии так называлась.

Fedora 7 will be the next release of Fedora. It is highlighted by the elimination of the distinction between Fedora Core and Fedora Extras entirely; there is only Fedora.

The name of the release is Fedora 7, unlike previous ones which featured 'Core' in their names (e.g. Fedora Core 6).