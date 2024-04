Релиз видеоплеера MPV 0.38

A common problem is that Linux desktop environments ignore the standard screensaver APIs on which mpv relies. In particular, mpv uses the Screen Saver extension (XSS) on X11, and the idle-inhibit protocol on Wayland.

GNOME in particular still ignores the idle-inhibit protocol, and has its own D-Bus interfaces for display power management, which mpv does not support.

Before mpv 0.33.0, the X11 backend ran xdg-screensaver reset in 10 second intervals when not paused in order to support screensaver inhibition in these environments. This functionality was removed in 0.33.0, but it is possible to call the xdg-screensaver command line program from a user script instead.

ужасы какие-то.