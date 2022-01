Доступна бета-версия порта файлового менеджера Far для Linux, BSD и macOS

> Used code from projects

> FAR for Windows and some of its plugins

> WINE

> Portable UnRAR

> I implemented/borrowed from WINE some commonly used WinAPI functions. They are all declared in WinPort/WinPort.h

> Useful 3rd-party extras

> Fork of Putty (Windows SSH client) with added far2l TTY extensions support (fluent keypresses, clipboard sharing etc): https://github.com/unxed/putty4far2l

