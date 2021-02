Yandex выявил сотрудника, предоставлявшего доступ к чужим почтовым ящикам

Это он еще легко отделался:

https://www.businessinsider.com/google-users-locked-out-after-years-2020-10?r=

> Cleroth, a game developer who asked not to use his real name, woke up to see a message that all his Google accounts were disabled due to "serious violation of Google policies."

> But it's not just access to his work emails that he's lost: "A fair amount of software licenses get delivered by email, especially audio software which his expensive," he said. "I have products from over two dozen different companies so it's probable I've lost a fair amount of those, given I also have no access to the email they were registered with." Забанили все аккаунты за "нарушения" (на запрос об отмене бана/причинах, ответ робота-индуса был в духе "было нарушение пользовательского соглашения, наше решение окончательное и обжалованию не подлежит"). Плюс "вишенка на тортике":

> The music he purchased through Google Music has also disappeared. "The app took it upon itself to delete all the downloaded music I had on my phone." .