Обновление VeraCrypt 1.24-Update7, форка TrueCrypt

> Можно конечно прилепить стикер с паролем на монитор.. Dear *** and ***, I know that *** development is finished and I even cannot participate in the forum any more but I still hope that you are so kind to give me a quick help, as I am about loosing all data on a very important hard drive.

I try to make it short, I gave a nice chess to myself:

I have the encrypted (boot) harddrive (samsung evo ssd), I have the usb bootloader which should load it, but my system is UEFI so it won't load at startup. I do not have the keyfile and the old passw is not working. Can I do anything to use the usb bootloader to access my data? Or can I transfer back key data from the usb drive to unlock somehow the hard drive?

I would really apreciate your help. Many bests