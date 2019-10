Релиз VeraCrypt 1.24, форка TrueCrypt

Мнение от криптоаналитика из https://paragonie.com/

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=21187124

From https://github.com/smuellerDD/jitterentropy-rngd

> Using the Jitter RNG core, the rngd provides an entropy source that feeds into the Linux /dev/random device if its entropy runs low. It updates the /dev/random entropy estimator such that the newly provided entropy unblocks /dev/random.

This is a red flag. Entropy doesn't run low. https://www.2uo.de/myths-about-urandom

I'm calling it now: Don't use VeraCrypt.

They made a very questionable decision based on the sort of ignorance that leads people to use /dev/random and haveged rather than RtlGenRandom (Windows), getrandom(2) (new Linux), or /dev/urandom (old Linux).

Cryptography engineering requires care and this sort of ignorance tends to undermine secure implementations.