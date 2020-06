В Fedora намерены по умолчанию использовать текстовый редактор nano вместо vim

> Onivim 2 написан на: Reason -> OCaml -> JavaScript

Скорее Reason -> OCaml -> native

"Reason compiles to JavaScript thanks to our partner project, BuckleScript, which compiles OCaml/Reason into readable JavaScript with smooth interop. Reason also compiles to fast, barebone assembly, thanks to OCaml itself."

"The ability to compile to native code. OCaml's native (assembly) startup time is in single digit milliseconds. People are already starting to use Reason for native use cases today; meanwhile, we're focusing on adoption through great JavaScript compatibility."

https://reasonml.github.io/docs/en/what-and-why