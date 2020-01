В 2019 году Google выплатил 6.5 млн долларов вознаграждений за выявление уязвимостей

Я малварю нашел в описании: Usage statistics contain information such as system information, preferences, user interface feature usage, responsiveness, performance, and memory usage. Crash reports contain system information gathered at the time of the crash, and may contain web page URLs or personal information depending on what was happening at the time of the crash. This feature is enabled by default for Chrome installations of version 54 or later. You can control the feature in the "Sync and Google services" section of Chrome's settings.