Удаление Gem-пакета в знак протеста привело к проблемам в ряде систем на базе Chef

As many of you know, we began our work with the U.S. Government in earnest in 2014 and 2015... Policies such as family separation and detention did not yet exist...

...While I and others privately opposed this and various other related policies, we did not take a position despite the recommendation of many of our employees. I apologize for this...

After deep introspection and dialog within Chef, we will not renew our current contracts with ICE and CBP when they expire over the next year.

Barry Crist, CEO

