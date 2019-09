Debian возвращается к вопросу поддержки нескольких систем инициализации

>We like systemd. We realize that there are people out there that hate it. You're welcome to use elogind for whatever purpose you like --

as-is, or as a jumping-off point for other things -- but please don't

use it as part of some anti-systemd vendetta. Systemd hackers are

smart folks that are trying to solve interesting problems on the free

desktop, and their large adoption is largely because they solve

problems that users and developers of user-focused applications care

about.

Интересно то, что сами разработчики elogind вовсе не против systemd, а даже наоборот.