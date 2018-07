17.07.2018 23:44  Для Linux представлена файловая система TxFS с поддержкой ACID-транзакций

Год назад: https://www.sqlite.org/fasterthanfs.html > SQLite reads and writes small blobs (for example, thumbnail images)

> approx. 35% faster than the same blobs can be read from or written

> to individual files on disk using fread() or fwrite().

> Furthermore, a single SQLite database holding

> 10-kilobyte blobs uses about 20% less disk space than

> storing the blobs in individual files.

> The measurements in this article were made during the week of 2017-06-05

> using a version of SQLite in between 3.19.2 and 3.20.0. You may expect

> future versions of SQLite to perform even better.