В Минэкономики РФ предложили создать архив кода, дублирующий GitHub

https://habr.com/ru/company/globalsign/blog/432680/

One of the ways #AABill gets access to systems is by commandeering employees of companies to write backdoors. But they’re not even allowed to tell their employer, or face jail time.

I went through the mechanics of this, and realised how out of touch Canberra is...

— Alfie John (@alfiedotwtf) December 4, 2018

Господи люди - вы в каком мире живете? С той стороны океана ниразу не эльфляндия :)