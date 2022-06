Уязвимость в OpenSSL 3.0.4, приводящая к удалённому повреждению памяти процесса

> OpenSSL version 3.0.4, released on June 21th 2022, is susceptible to remote memory corruption which can be triggered trivially by an attacker. BoringSSL, LibreSSL and the OpenSSL 1.1.1 branch are not affected. Furthermore, only x64 systems with AVX512 support are affected. The bug is fixed in the repository but a new release is still pending. Затронуло 0 человек. Всем спать. // b.