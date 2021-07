Доступна СУБД Apache Cassandra 4.0

https://www.tutorialspoint.com/cassandra/cassandra_introduction.htm:

"Apache Cassandra is a highly scalable, high-performance distributed database designed to handle large amounts of data across many commodity servers, providing high availability with no single point of failure. It is a type of NoSQL database. Let us first understand what a NoSQL database does. NoSQLDatabase

A NoSQL database (sometimes called as Not Only SQL) is a database that provides a mechanism to store and retrieve data other than the tabular relations used in relational databases. These databases are schema-free, support easy replication, have simple API, eventually consistent, and can handle huge amounts of data. The primary objective of a NoSQL database is to have simplicity of design,

horizontal scaling, and

finer control over availability.

NoSql databases use different data structures compared to relational databases. It makes some operations faster in NoSQL. The suitability of a given NoSQL database depends on the problem it must solve."