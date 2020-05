Опубликован стандарт SPDX 2.2 для обмена информацией о лицензиях в пакетах

> Госпаде...

Data:"The alien ship has just opened its forward hatches and released thousands of humanoid-shaped objects."

Picard:"Magnify forward viewer on the alien craft!"

Riker:"My God, captain! Those are human beings floating straight toward the Borg ship - with no life support suits! How can they survive the tortures of deep space?!"

Data:"I don't believe that those are humans, sir. If you will look closer I believe you will see that they are carrying something recognized by twenty-first century man as doeskin leather briefcases, and wearing Armani suits."

Riker and Picard, together - horrified:"Lawyers!!"

Geordi:"It can't be. All the Lawyers were rounded up and sent hurtling into the sun in 2027 during the Great Awakening."

Data:"True, but appearently some must have survived."

...