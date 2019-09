Дистрибутив Fedora 31 перешёл на стадию бета-тестирования

When specified without an argument or with a true argument, enables the usage of unified cgroup hierarchy (a.k.a. cgroups-v2). When specified with a false argument, fall back to hybrid or full legacy cgroup hierarchy.

If this option is not specified, the default behaviour is determined during compilation (the -Ddefault-hierarchy= meson option). If the kernel does not support unified cgroup hierarchy, the legacy hierarchy will be used even if this option is specified.

systemd.legacy_systemd_cgroup_controller

Takes effect if the full unified cgroup hierarchy is not used (see previous option). When specified without an argument or with a true argument, disables the use of "hybrid" cgroup hierarchy (i.e. a cgroups-v2 tree used for systemd, and legacy cgroup hierarchy, a.k.a. cgroups-v1, for other controllers), and forces a full "legacy" mode. When specified with a false argument, enables the use of "hybrid" hierarchy.

