02.04.2018 10:41  Релиз ядра Linux 4.16

>> Jailhouse

> Это тот который от Сименс? Да. Jonathan Corbet "4.16 Merge window part 1", https://lwn.net/Articles/746129%2F: [I]"" [B]Core kernel [/B] * Initial support for the [U]Jailhouse hypervisor https://github.com/siemens/jailhouse [/U] has been added for the x86-64 architecture. With this support, it's possible to run Linux in a non-root cell. ""[/I]