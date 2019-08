Выпуск пользовательского окружения Sway 1.2, использующего Wayland

>>Любители проприетарщины должны страдать? Ну или пинать своего любимого производителя?

> А в KDE и GNOME работает.

Точно?

> With GNOME 3.32, there is some preliminary support for runnig a Wayland session on top of the NVIDIA drivers.

> There is currently no accelerated GLX support when running a GNOME Wayland session no top of the NVIDIA drivers, meaning X11 OpenGL applications will use software rendering.

> The way GNOME Shell currently does monitor mirroring relies on passing the same hardware buffer to multiple CRTCs, which is currently not supported by the API exposed by the NVIDIA driver.

> while handing different regions of the same hardware buffer to the different CRTCs. This is currently not supported by the API exposed by the NVIDIA driver.

https://community.kde.org/Plasma/Wayland_Showstoppers#NVIDIA

> The NVIDIA blob is not supported as it uses a custom EGL extension. It would require additional code just for NVIDIA.

https://marc.info/?l=kwin&m=154205907402787&w=3

> An EGLStreams backend for KWin

> From: Erik Kurzinger <ekurzinger () nvidia ! com>

Но любителям решений "как в винде" и вендорлоков, конечно виднее …