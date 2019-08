Выпуск почтового клиента Thunderbird 68.0

/Please note that Enigmail 2.1.x only works with Thunderbird 68, and

Enigmail 2.0.x only with Thunderbird 60.x./

This is a bugfix release. In addition, the translations for several

languages were updated.

Fixed defects

-------------

* A regression bug was fixed that duplicated the subject of

encrypted emails



Obtaining Enigmail

------------------

Enigmail can be downloaded from

https://enigmail.net/index.php/en/download-old-versions

The changelog is available from

https://www.enigmail.net/index.php/en/download/changelog