22.10.2018 11:51  Релиз ядра Linux 4.19

> Теперь 4.18 станет LTE или скоро умрет?

[I]"" But my wife, someone much smarter than I, then told me, "Every year there is a new kindergarten class." ""[/I]

А, не, не то...

[I]"" And given that this is going to be one of the "Long Term" kernels I end up maintaining for a few years, [--8<--] ""[/I]

--Greg KH "Linux 4.19" https://lwn.net/ml/linux-kernel/20181022073224.GA5658@kroah.com/