17.09.2018 08:00  Линус Торвальдс временно отстранился от разработки ядра Linux

2.88 , имя (?), 11:26, 17/09/2018 [^] [ответить] [к модератору] + / – +Maintainers have the right and responsibility to remove, edit, or reject

+comments, commits, code, wiki edits, issues, and other contributions that are

+not aligned to this Code of Conduct, or to ban temporarily or permanently any

+contributor for other behaviors that they deem inappropriate, threatening,

+offensive, or harmful. Неужели Линуса забанят?