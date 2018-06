07.06.2018 10:59  Новые сведения о вредоносном ПО VPNFilter, поражающем домашние маршрутизаторы

In particular, the code of this malware overlaps with versions of the BlackEnergy malware — which was responsible for multiple large-scale attacks that targeted devices in Ukraine. While this isn't definitive by any means, we have also observed VPNFilter, a potentially destructive malware, actively infecting Ukrainian hosts at an alarming rate, utilizing a command and control (C2) infrastructure dedicated to that country. https://blog.talosintelligence.com/2018/05/VPNFilter.html