Из Mesa удалена поддержка DRI2

> https://wiki.freebsd.org/GraphicsOld/DRI3

> DRI3 support needs PRIME support in the kernel.

> Status: not started

> Below is a list of ports that have there dri3 support disabled. Т.е. "GraphicsOld" и "2018" не смутило? https://cgit.freebsd.org/ports/plain/UPDATING?h=2023Q1

UPDATING

>20200428:

> AFFECTS: x11-servers/xwayland-devel

> AUTHOR: jbeich@FreeBSD.org

> DRI3 is enabled by default since mesa-libs-18.3.2_4, so you no

> longer need to define LIBGL_DRI3_ENABLE in ~/.profile or ~/.login. ..

> 20200308

> AFFECTS: users of graphics/mesa-libs and legacy graphics drivers

> AUTHOR: zeising@FreeBSD.org

> The mesa OpenGL library (graphics/mesa-libs) has been switched to use DRI3

> by default, instead of the older DRI2 interface. This might cause regressions

> when using the legacy graphics drivers, either through

> graphics/drm-legacy-kmod or the graphics drivers in base. https://cgit.freebsd.org/ports/commit/x11-servers?id=121ae90af1478922bd6e8e96a

> 2020-03-08 19:27:27 +0000

> graphics/mesa-libs: Change default to use DRI3 grep DRI3 /var/log/Xorg.0.log

[ 283.667] (==) AMDGPU(0): DRI3 enabled

[ 283.739] (II) Initializing extension DRI3