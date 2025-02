Первый выпуск платформы виртуализации SEAPATH

2.16 , Аноним ( - ), 00:03, 10/02/2025 Скрыто ботом-модератором [к модератору] + / – 2.17 , Аноним ( 17 ), 00:08, 10/02/2025 [^] [^^] [^^^] [ответить] +1 + / – The primary contributing organizations to SEAPATH are RTE, Alliander, GE Vernova, Savoir-faire Linux, Welotec, and Red Hat. The Technical Steering Committee that oversees the governance of the project is made up of representatives of GE Vernova, RTE, Savoir-faire Linux, Schneider Electric, and Welotec. The mix of electrical utilities, vendors, service providers, and hardware providers contributing to the project ensures a reliable open source code base that is supported by a growing ecosystem of commercial and support offerings.