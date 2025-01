Опубликована среда рабочего стола Orbitiny, использующая Qt

> Wayland support, as far as I am aware, the window tasks and the systray are the only parts that don't work but it has not been tested fully. When testing, you should be testing it under the X11 display server rather than a Wayland compositor. Right now, I don't support any of the Wayland copmositors but I intend to add official Wayland support in the future. Все, что прикасается к Wayland превращается, в г0вно.