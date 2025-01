План заморозки пакетной базы Debian 13

Debian 8 “Jessie” i386, amd64, armhf, armel from 2020-07-01 to 2025-06-30

Debian 9 “Stretch” i386, amd64, armhf from 2022-07-01 to 2027-06-30

Debian 10 “Buster” i386, amd64, armhf, arm64 from 2024-07-01 to 2029-06-30

*The project is managed by Freexian