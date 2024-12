Доступна децентрализованная видеовещательная платформа PeerTube 7.0

> здесь вещание идёт по webtorrent, Уже нет - "v6 removes support for WebTorrent to focus on HLS (with WebRTC P2P). Both are technical bricks used to get peer-to-peer streaming in web browsers, but HLS is more fitted to what we are doing (and plan to do) with PeerTube" https://framablog.org/2023/11/28/peertube-v6-is-out-and-powered-by-your-ideas/