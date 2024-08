Выпуск файлового менеджера Midnight Commander 4.8.32

2.23 , Аноним ( 23 ), 11:38, 24/08/2024 [^] [^^] [^^^] [ответить] + / – So it seems that the facts are as follows:

1 mmap macro was introduced to autoconf by grep people and does nothing wrong

2 mmap on AIX has been broken at least in a sense of MAP_FIXED support for decades

3 grep later got rid of mmap, because in the end it didn't make things any faster

4 mc used mmap in the viewer, for file comparison and in other places

5 mc provided --with-mmap to force using broken mmap implementations

6 mc viewer is now rewritten and remaining code has an okayish fallback