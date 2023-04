Выпуск кодировщика видео VVenC 1.8, поддерживающего формат H.266/VVC

> Первые телефоны есть уже на рынке ищи все что на чипе Snapdragon

> Gen2, Mediatek Demencity 9000, Exinos Обманываешь > The tech for smaller video files is here, but your new phone won't have it. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 supports AV1 decoding for more efficient video playback, but what about AV1 encoding or recording?

> A Qualcomm representative suggested that the company will skip AV1 encoding.

> The representative hinted that Qualcomm could skip to VVC encoding instead.

> company thought VVC (Versatile Video Codec) will be better than AV1 in terms of encoding efficiency.