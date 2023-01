Утечка содержимого внутренних Git-репозиториев компании Яндекс

Список сервисов в утечке:

- Search Engine and Indexing Bot

- Maps - Like Google Maps and Street View

- Alice - AI assistant like Siri / Alexa

- Taxi - Uber-like taxi service

- Direct - Ads service like Google Ads / Adwords

- Mail - Mail service like GMail

- Disk - File storage service like Google drive

- Market - Marketplace like Amazon

- Travel - Like a Booking.com plus Airplane, Train and Bus tickets

- Yandex360 - Like Google Workspaces for services on your own domain

- Cloud - Probably not all infrastructure code was leaked.

- Pay - Payment processing like Stripe, but with limited set of features

- Metrika - Like Google Analytics