В CPython появится возможность отключения глобальной блокировки интерпретатора

Removing the global interpreter lock requires substantial changes to CPython internals, but relatively few changes to the public Python and C APIs. This section describes the required changes to the CPython implementation followed by the proposed API changes.

The implementation changes can be grouped into the following four categories:

Reference counting

Memory management

Container thread-safety

Locking and atomic APIs

The changes to make CPython thread-safe without the GIL have a negative performance impact on single-threaded performance. The largest impact is due to the reference counting changes, particularly biased reference counting and immortalization. On Python 3.11, implementing biased reference counting and immortalization results in about a 10% geomean regression on the pyperformance suite.