Обновление Firefox 97.0.1

I made a PoC to prove calling SHGetFolderPathW in DllMain can cause a deadlock. This proves this is not a problem on Firefox side.

The reason is that windows_storage!kfapi::CFolderCache::GetPath owns a critical section and then starts delayloading shcore.dll as shown below. Preloading shcore.dll may resolve this deadlock, but in general, DllMain should not call this kind of expensive APIs.