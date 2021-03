Фонд СПО покидают заместитель директора и техдиректор

This software is licensed under the "Anyone But Richard M Stallman"

(ABRMS) license, described below. No other licenses may apply.

The "Anyone But Richard M Stallman" license

Do anything you want with this program, with the exceptions listed

below under "EXCEPTIONS".

THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" WITH NO WARRANTY OF ANY KIND.

In the unlikely event that you happen to make a zillion bucks off of

this, then good for you; consider buying a homeless person a meal.

EXCEPTIONS

Richard M Stallman (the guy behind GNU, etc.) may not make use of or

redistribute this program or any of its derivatives.