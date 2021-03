Обновление Tor с устранением уязвимостей

2.18 , Аноним ( - ), 00:42, 17/03/2021 [^] [^^] [^^^] [ответить] + / – Наверное тебе нужен торБраузер

2.19 , odd.mean ( ok ), 00:46, 17/03/2021 Да вот же:

https://packages.debian.org/torbrowser-launcher

Description: helps download and run the Tor Browser Bundle

Tor Browser Launcher is intended to make the Tor Browser Bundle (TBB) easier

to maintain and use for GNU/Linux users. torbrowser-launcher handles

downloading the most recent version of TBB for you, in your language and for

your architecture. It also adds a "Tor Browser" application launcher to your

operating system's menu.

.

When you first launch Tor Browser Launcher, it will download TBB from

https://www.torproject.org/ and extract it to ~/.local/share/torbrowser,

and then execute it.

Cache and configuration files will be stored in ~/.cache/torbrowser and

~/.config/torbrowser.

Each subsequent execution after installation will simply launch the most

recent TBB, which is updated using Tor Browser's own update feature.