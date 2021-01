Amazon и Logz.io объявили о создании форков Elasticsearch

13. Offering the Program as a Service. If you make the functionality of the Program or a modified version available to third parties as a service, you must make the Service Source Code available via network download to everyone at no charge, under the terms of this License. Making the functionality of the Program or modified version available to third parties as a service includes, without limitation, enabling third parties to interact with the functionality of the Program or modified version remotely through a computer network, offering a service the value of which entirely or primarily derives from the value of the Program or modified version, or offering a service that accomplishes for users the primary purpose of the Program or modified version. “Service Source Code” means the Corresponding Source for the Program or the modified version, and the Corresponding Source for all programs that you use to make the Program or modified version available as a service, including, without limitation, management software, user interfaces, application program interfaces, automation software, monitoring software, backup software, storage software and hosting software, all such that a user could run an instance of the service using the Service Source Code you make available. Лицензия SSPL основана на тексте AGPLv3, в котором внесены изменения в раздел 13. Изменения сводятся к добавлению требования поставки под лицензией SSPL не только кода самого приложения, но и исходных текстов всех компонентов, вовлечённых в предоставление облачного сервиса.