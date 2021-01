Wasmer 1.0, инструментарий для платформонезависимых приложений на базе WebAssembly

--- cut ---

Updating bash profile /home/test/.bashrc

we've added the following to your /home/test/.bashrc

If you have a different profile please add the following:

# Wasmer

export WASMER_DIR="/home/test/.wasmer"

[ -s "$WASMER_DIR/wasmer.sh" ] && source "$WASMER_DIR/wasmer.sh"

check: wasmer 1.0.0 installed successfully ✓

wasmer & wapm will be available the next time you open the terminal.

If you want to have the commands available now please execute:

source /home/test/.wasmer/wasmer.sh

--- cut ---