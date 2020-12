Выпуск Icaros Desktop 2.3, дистрибутива операционной системы AROS

На стр. 18 и далее

1.10.5 The video card

ATI: Radeon, Radeon 7500, 8500, 9x00 AGP series. 2D acceleration only.

Radeon X300, X600 PCI Express series. 2D acceleration only.

Nouveau driver: Nvidia GeForce 2, 3 and 4 (2D only). GeForce FX, GeForce 6, GeForce 7, GeForce 8,

GeForce 9, GeForce GT/GTX 200-400-500, ION (2D and 3D – depending on models)

Intel driver: GMA950, GMA3100 (2D and 3D – depending on models)

Unluckily, most integrated and newer GPUs aren't supported yet.



1.10.6 Sound

Many AC97 and HDAudio integrated codecs already work with AROS, but there are many other that won't.

The best option is a SoundBlaster Live! 5.1 or Audigy sound card from Creative Labs, using the EMU10K1 sound chip.



1.10.7 Network

Any PCI network card based on RTL 8029, Etherlink 3, AMD Pcnet 32, Nvidia Nforce, intel Pro/100, RTL 8139, RTL 8168/9 (also 8110 and others), SiS 900, Via Rhine will work. Using one of those is the only way to get networking running on AROS. No modems supported yet.