Представлен новый коммуникационный клиент Dino

> Это DFC дизайн, тебе не понять. Это уж точно. Пришлось гуглить: https://educationinnovations.org/program/design-change-dfc Design for Change (DFC) is a global movement that aims to empower students to say "I CAN" and inspire others by telling their own stories of change. The program has introduced its unique curriculum in over 30 countries worldwide and promotes design process as a way of encouraging students to create and develop solutions in their communities.

2009 India