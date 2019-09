DNS over HTTPS отключен по умолчанию в порте Firefox для OpenBSD

> Откуда взялось упоминание CloudFlare? https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/firefox-dns-over-https "In the US, Firefox by default directs DoH queries to DNS servers that are operated by CloudFlare, meaning that CloudFlare has the ability to see users' queries. Mozilla has a strong Trusted Recursive Resolver (TRR) policy in place that forbids CloudFlare or any other DoH partner from collecting personal identifying information. To mitigate this risk, our partners are contractually bound to adhere to this policy. "