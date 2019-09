Выпуск пользовательского окружения GNOME 3.34

> 10 workspaces ought to be enough for anybody. "And here we see the opennetus expertus in their natural habitat …" https://github.com/i3/i3/blob/next/include/workspace.h

[code]

/* We use NET_WM_DESKTOP_NONE for cases where we cannot determine the EWMH

* desktop index for a window. We cannot use a negative value like -1 since we

* need to use uint32_t as we actually need the full range of it. This is

* technically dangerous, but it's safe to assume that we [b] will never have more

* than 4294967279 workspaces open at a time.[/b] */

#define NET_WM_DESKTOP_NONE 0xFFFFFFF0

#define NET_WM_DESKTOP_ALL 0xFFFFFFFF[/code]