Выпуск дистрибутива 4MLinux 30.0

с офсайта:

Note:

The minimum requirements for 4MLinux (32-bit) are:

- 128 MB of RAM when 4MLinux is installed to a HDD,

- 1024 MB of RAM when 4MLinux is run as a live CD/USB. The minimum requirements for 4MServer (64-bit) are:

- 256 MB of RAM when 4MServer is installed to a HDD,

- 2048 MB of RAM when 4MServer is run as a live CD/USB.