Обновление набора компиляторов GCC 9.2

* Changes in Emacs 13

** There is a new version numbering scheme.

What used to be the first version number, which was 1,

has been discarded since it does not seem that I need three

levels of version number.

However, a new third version number has been added to represent

changes by user sites. This number will always be zero in

Emacs when I distribute it; it will be incremented each time

Emacs is built at another site.