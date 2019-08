NVIDIA опубликовала документацию по интерфейсам GPU для упрощения разработки открытых драйверов

2.11 , 00 ( ? ), 01:50, 08/08/2019 [^] [^^] [^^^] [ответить] + / – at this stage it doesn't help with Nouveau's biggest challenge of re-clocking / signed firmware since GTX 900 series making it a real obstruction to be able to re-program the hardware to operate at its effective clock speeds rather than the lower boot clock speeds. When asking NVIDIA about it, they are aware of the situation but no solution to announce right now.