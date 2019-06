Доступна система распределённых вычислений Apache Storm 2.0

Взято отсюда: https://yahoodevelopers.tumblr.com/post/185258393008/apache-storm-20-improveme Один из главных разработчиков Storm пишет, что кложа лучше java по множественным параметрам. Clojure is a wonderful language with many advantages over pure Java, but its prevalence in Storm became a hindrance for many developers who weren’t very familiar with it and didn’t have the time to learn it. Due to this, the community decided to port all of the daemon processes over to pure Java.