Выпуск Bedrock Linux 0.7.3, сочетающего компоненты различных дистрибутивов

Не лечи - https://www.canonsoftwaredriver.com/canon-pixma-g1411-driver/ :

How To Install Canon PIXMA G1411 Printer Driver On Linux:

Requirements: A Linux-run device

A Common Unix Printer Service (CUPS) installed on the device.

Instructions: Turn on your computer and run the CUPS.

Go to the web-based interface.

Open a browser and navigate to localhost: 631.

Connect the printer.

On the browser, go to Administration tab and select Printers.

Select Add Printer.

You need to enter username and password.

Your printer (Canon G1411) should be on the list displayed. Select it and press Continue.

CUPS detect and add the printer.

A configuration window will pop up, fill values as needed.

The printer is ready to use on your computer.