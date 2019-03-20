Выпуск Samba 4.10.0

зыж

man smb.conf

smb encrypt (S)

This parameter controls whether a remote client is allowed or required to use SMB encryption. It has different effects depending on whether the connection uses SMB1 or SMB2

and newer:

· If the connection uses SMB1, then this option controls the use of a Samba-specific extension to the SMB protocol introduced in Samba 3.2 that makes use of the Unix

extensions.

· If the connection uses SMB2 or newer, then this option controls the use of the SMB-level encryption that is supported in SMB version 3.0 and above and available in

Windows 8 and newer.

This parameter can be set globally and on a per-share bases. Possible values are off (or disabled), enabled (or auto, or if_required), desired, and required (or mandatory). A

special value is default which is the implicit default setting of enabled.

