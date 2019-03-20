Выпуск Samba 4.10.0

|
|1.1, Штунц (?), 13:10, 20/03/2019 [ответить] [показать ветку] [···] [к модератору]
Всегда удивляло, что файловые серверы с Samba сетевой шарой (хоть Windows, хоть например из последнего QNAP, даже если через SSH) не позволяют узнать, с какого IP пользователь заблокировал файл. А только его логин.
|2.20, нах (?), 16:36, 20/03/2019 [^] [ответить] [к модератору]
конечно - ХАЛЯВААААА же ж!
а что "не работают права доступа к файлам" - так нищ...тыпонял, все равно - им лишь бы денег никому не платить (ленивому рабу, настраивающему эту сосамбу, так и тем более)
|2.18, leap42 (ok), 15:56, 20/03/2019 [^] [ответить] [к модератору]
пользакам такое видеть не надо, создайте им политику (через саму Самбу) по подключению сетевого диска Зю и всё
|2.12, ананим.orig (?), 15:31, 20/03/2019 [^] [ответить] [к модератору]
# smbstatus
Samba version 4.9.5
PID Username Group Machine Protocol Version Encryption Signing
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
...
...
3546 <sensored> <sensored> <sensored>(ipv4:<sensored>:54402) SMB3_11 - partial(AES-128-CMAC)
...
|3.14, ананим.orig (?), 15:41, 20/03/2019 [^] [ответить] [к модератору]
зыж
man smb.conf
smb encrypt (S)
This parameter controls whether a remote client is allowed or required to use SMB encryption. It has different effects depending on whether the connection uses SMB1 or SMB2
and newer:
· If the connection uses SMB1, then this option controls the use of a Samba-specific extension to the SMB protocol introduced in Samba 3.2 that makes use of the Unix
extensions.
· If the connection uses SMB2 or newer, then this option controls the use of the SMB-level encryption that is supported in SMB version 3.0 and above and available in
Windows 8 and newer.
This parameter can be set globally and on a per-share bases. Possible values are off (or disabled), enabled (or auto, or if_required), desired, and required (or mandatory). A
special value is default which is the implicit default setting of enabled.
|4.16, ананим.orig (?), 15:46, 20/03/2019 [^] [ответить] [к модератору]
прошу заметить:
> · If the connection uses SMB1, then this option controls the use of a Samba-specific extension to the SMB protocol introduced in Samba 3.2 that makes use of the Unix extensions.
т.е. самба умела это ещё тогда, когда вантуз не умел.
|5.19, тов. Жаров (?), 16:33, 20/03/2019 [^] [ответить] [к модератору]
А вот про Unix extensions, я понимаю это как поддержку POSIX ACL и POSIX Extended Attribures. SMBv1 с Unix extensions это умел, а как обстоит дело у SMBv3?
|