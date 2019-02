12.02.2019 09:28  Релиз PyPy 7.0, реализации Python, написанной на языке Python

> Тогда я не очень понимаю смысл этого прожекта. Переписать на питоне просто чтобы переписать на питоне? А пройти по ссылке и прочитать не позволяют религиозные убеждения? > PyPy is a replacement for CPython. It is built using the RPython language that was co-developed with it. The main reason to use it instead of CPython is speed: it runs generally faster (see next section).

> Speed

> Our main executable comes with a Just-in-Time compiler. It is really fast in running most benchmarks – including very large and complicated Python applications, not just 10-liners. ...

> Speed: thanks to its Just-in-Time compiler, Python programs often run faster on PyPy. (What is a JIT compiler?)

> “If you want your code to run faster, you should probably just use PyPy.” — Guido van Rossum (creator of Python)

> Memory usage: memory-hungry Python programs (several hundreds of MBs or more) might end up taking less space than they do in CPython.

> Stackless: PyPy comes by default with support for stackless mode, providing micro-threads for massive concurrency.

>