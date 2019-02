11.02.2019 23:26  Уязвимость в runc и LXC, затрагивающая Docker и другие системы контейнерной изоляции

> Вообще-то контейнеры никогда не позиционировались как ВМы!

Угу, а системда никогда не позиционировалась как "быстрый инит", помним-помним!

https://web.archive.org/web/20110924020630/http://lxc.sourceforge.net/

> The LXC package combines these Linux kernel mechanisms to provide a userspace container object, a [b]lightweight virtual system with full resource isolation[/b] and resource control for an application or a system.

> LXC started out with an efficient mechanism (existing Linux process management) and added isolation, [b]resulting in a system virtualization mechanism as scalable and portable as chroot[/b], capable of simultaneously supporting thousands of emulated systems on a single server while also providing lightweight virtualization options to routers and smart phones.

https://linuxcontainers.org/

> That is, containers which offer an environment as close as possible as the one you'd get from a VM but without the overhead that comes with running a separate kernel and simulating all the hardware.