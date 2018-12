26.12.2018 10:48  Выпуск дистрибутива MX-18 Linux

Ага, не использует, но эмулирует. А компоненты все на месте.

Так что при необходимости введения зонда проблем возникнуть не должно... Because the use of systemd as a system and service manager has been controversial, we want to be clear about its function in MX Linux. Systemd is included by default but not enabled. You can scan your MX system and discover files bearing systemd* names, but those simply provide a compatibility hook/entrypoint when needed.

MX Linux uses systemd-shim, which emulates the systemd functions that are required to run the helpers without actually using the init service. This means that SvsVinit remains the default init yet MX Linux can use Debian packages that have systemd dependencies such as CUPS. This approach also allows the user to retain the ability to choose his/her preferred init.