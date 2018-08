11.08.2018 10:52  Заявлено об обнаружении бэкдора в процессорах VIA C3

http://datasheets.chipdb.org/VIA/Nehemiah/VIA%20C3%20Nehemiah%

When set to 1, the ALTINST bit in the FCR enables execution of an alternate (not x86) instruction set. While setting this FCR bit is a privileged operation, executing the alternate instructions can be done from any protection level.

This alternate instruction set includes an extended set of integer, MMX, floating-point, and 3DNow! instructions along with additional registers and some more powerful instruction forms over the x86 instruction architecture. For example, in the alternate instruction set, privileged functions can be used from any protection level, memory descriptor checking can be bypassed, and many x86 exceptions such as alignment check can be bypassed.

This alternate instruction set is intended for testing, debug, and special application usage. Accordingly, it is not documented for general usage. If you have a justified need for access to these instructions, contact your VIA representative.